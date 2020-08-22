Brahmaputra water declines, Ganges remains steady

Water level of the Brahmaputra river receded Friday due to dwindling of the onrush of hilly water from the upstream, while the Ganges river remained stable.
The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is in falling trend, which may continue to decline in the next 48 hours, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said in a bulletin issued Friday morning.
The Ganges-Padma river system is in steady state, which may remain stable in the next 24 hours till Saturday. Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin of the country’s north-eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue to decrease in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.
The flood situation in the low-lying areas of Manikganj, Rajbari and Faridpur districts may remain steady in the same period. The FFWC daily bulletin said there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the country’s south-western and south-central coastal region in the next 24 hours till Saturday morning and that is why the rivers in this region may rise rapidly during this time.
Water levels of many rivers in the Ganges basin continue to swell up due to the onrush of hilly water coming from upstream and heavy precipitation in upper catchments.
A rising trend of water levels was recorded at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge Bridge, Talbaria and Goalunda points of the basin Friday morning.
Water level of the Ganges River went up by five centimeter (cm) at Pankha point in Chapainawabganj, two cm at Rajshahi point and four cm each at Hardinge bridge and Talbaria points in the last 24 hours ending at 9:00am Friday, superintending engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Mukhlesur Rahman told BSS.
However, he said, the Ganges was flowing 169 cm, 185 cm, 106 cm and 78 cm below the danger levels at Pankha, Rajshahi, Hardinge bridge and Talbaria points respectively, while the Padma water level went up by three cm afresh at Goalando point, and the river was flowing 29 cm above the danger level at the point last morning.
Of 30 river points monitored in the Ganges basin today, the water levels increased at 19 points, while receded at 10 points and remained stable at one point.
Water level of the Karotoya river further declined by six cm at Chak Rahimpur point and 15 cm at Bogura point, and the river was flowing 245 cm and 335 cm below the danger level at the two points respectively yesterday morning.
The Gur river was flowing 14 cm below the danger level at Singra point in Natore with a seven-cm fall afresh, while the Atrai river was flowing 12 cm above the danger level at Baghabari point in Sirajganj with a four-cm rise in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.