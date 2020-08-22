Brahmaputra water declines, Ganges remains steady

Water level of the Brahmaputra river receded Friday due to dwindling of the onrush of hilly water from the upstream, while the Ganges river remained stable.

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system is in falling trend, which may continue to decline in the next 48 hours, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) said in a bulletin issued Friday morning.

The Ganges-Padma river system is in steady state, which may remain stable in the next 24 hours till Saturday. Major rivers of the upper Meghna basin of the country’s north-eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue to decrease in the next 48 hours, the bulletin said.