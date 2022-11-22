It is deep, but is it comfortable, asks Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz said this while talking about the Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations at a session on the first day of the three-day Bay of Bengal Conversation-2022, organised by Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), at Hotel Sonargaon in Dhaka.
Another discussant in this session of the Conversation was Marc Saxer, the project head of Asia region of Germany-based political foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES).
Ali Riaz explained the relations between Bangladesh and India from geographical, historical and cultural, environmental and economic and political points of view.
He said, “Geographically it might seem true that India is around four sides of Bangladesh. But mentally this is not true. Bangladesh has a door – Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh should look at the Bay of Bengal, and Asia and Pacific region.”
Ali Riaz further said though India is a province-based country, the country is ruled basically from Delhi. This is true that cultural relation between Bangladesh and West Bengal is profound, but at the same time it has to be remembered that the central decisions regarding India are not taken from Kolkata, rather from Delhi, he added.
Mentioning that the government of India helped Bangladesh in its liberation war wonderfully, Ali Riaz said for this the people of Bangladesh is ever grateful to India. But Bangladesh has become independent for more than 50 years now. Still the deal to share water of 54 cross-border rivers has not been resolved as yet. This has been done in case of one river only.
Ali Riaz further said connectivity between Bangladesh and India is extremely important. India, being the largest country of South Asia, has set up road and river routes through Bangladesh in the name of regional connectivity. Through these routes India is going from its one region to another region.
Saying this he raised question as to why no development is taking place to set up communication between Bangladesh and northeast of India.
Ali Riaz also highlighted the issue of trade deficit between the two countries.
He said Bangladesh imports products worth US $13.70 billion from India while exports products worth only $1.09 billion. There are non-duty hindrances to export Bangladeshi products to India.
Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung’s Marc Saxer said Bangladesh has become the battlefield of establishing supremacy of the US and China. At one hand, the issues like democracy and human rights are being brought forward, on the other hand the issue of development is there. Bangladesh has fallen in between the two.