It is deep, but is it comfortable, asks Ali Riaz

Ali Riaz further said though India is a province-based country, the country is ruled basically from Delhi. This is true that cultural relation between Bangladesh and West Bengal is profound, but at the same time it has to be remembered that the central decisions regarding India are not taken from Kolkata, rather from Delhi, he added.

Mentioning that the government of India helped Bangladesh in its liberation war wonderfully, Ali Riaz said for this the people of Bangladesh is ever grateful to India. But Bangladesh has become independent for more than 50 years now. Still the deal to share water of 54 cross-border rivers has not been resolved as yet. This has been done in case of one river only.

Ali Riaz further said connectivity between Bangladesh and India is extremely important. India, being the largest country of South Asia, has set up road and river routes through Bangladesh in the name of regional connectivity. Through these routes India is going from its one region to another region.