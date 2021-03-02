Bridge collapses before construction

A bridge has collapsed in Sunamganj before its construction was completed. The bridge was being built along the Pagla-Jagannath-Aushkandi regional road with an approximate budget of Tk 130 million (13 crore). Five girders of the bridge collapsed on Sunday night.
The contractor firm claimed the hydraulic pipe broke while installing the girders of the bridge. As a result, a girders fell on on top of the other, leading to the collapse. Engineers of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) also claimed same. The local people, however alleged substandard material was used in constructing the bridge.
Sunamganj’s Roads and Highways Department said RHD has constructed seven bridges from Pagla Point to the Jagannathpur upazila part of the regional road at a cost of Tk 1.1 billion (110 crore). MM Builders got the contract for the construction work of the bridges as part of a package. The construction of six bridges has seen around 60 per cent progress.
The bridge that collapsed was being built on Kondakala canal in Kondanal area of the regional road. It is 50 metres long and 10 metres wide. RHD said the construction of the bridge has been going on for a year with a deadline for completion in December. But it collapsed after the completion of nearly 70 per cent of its construction. However, vehicle movement continues using an alternative route adjacent to the bridge.
While visiting the spot on Monday, locals were seen gathering around to see collapse. Former chairman of Dargapasha union parishad Rowshan Khan was among them. He said, “Following the collapse of the bridge, we are concerned over the construction of the rest of six bridges, being carried out by the contractor firm.”
Acting chairman of local Kalkalia union parishad Abdul Hashim also raised the same allegation. He said, “Monitoring of the work was very poor. That is why the contractor firm had the opportunity to carry out irregularities.”
Project manager of contractor firm MM Builders, Harunur Rashid, claimed that each girder is 2 metres away from another one. One girder hit another after hydraulic jack pipe were severed, leading to five girders collapsing. The incident has caused damages of Tk 60 million (60 lakh) to Tk 70 million (70 lakh), he added.
Sources at the RHD said the contractor firm has been paid Tk 35 million (3.5 crore) from a budget of Tk 130 million (13 crore) for constructing Kondanala bridge. Deputy assistant engineer of Sunamganj’s RHD Mostafizur Rahman, who is responsible for monitoring the work, said, “We pay the bill for as much that is done. Tk 3.5 million has been paid for the piles at the bridge’s lower part. No bill for girders has been paid since its the construction was not completed.”
Joint convener of Jaganntah upazila’s Nagorik Forum (Citizen Forum) Rumanul Haque said if the road, with the collapsed bridge, is open for traffic, communication between Sunamjanj and Dhaka decrease by 60 kilometres. Renewed construction work may linger due to the collapse of the bridge and local people will also have to wait longer, he added.