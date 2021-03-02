Bridge collapses before construction

A bridge has collapsed in Sunamganj before its construction was completed. The bridge was being built along the Pagla-Jagannath-Aushkandi regional road with an approximate budget of Tk 130 million (13 crore). Five girders of the bridge collapsed on Sunday night.

The contractor firm claimed the hydraulic pipe broke while installing the girders of the bridge. As a result, a girders fell on on top of the other, leading to the collapse. Engineers of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) also claimed same. The local people, however alleged substandard material was used in constructing the bridge.

Sunamganj’s Roads and Highways Department said RHD has constructed seven bridges from Pagla Point to the Jagannathpur upazila part of the regional road at a cost of Tk 1.1 billion (110 crore). MM Builders got the contract for the construction work of the bridges as part of a package. The construction of six bridges has seen around 60 per cent progress.