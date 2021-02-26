Bridge project anomalies put costs up by Tk 7.35 billion

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is constructing a bridge over the river Andharmanik in Patuakhali. The main structure of the bridge is complete and the link roads are under construction. The bridge will be inaugurated soon. Yet the Road and Highways Department (RHD) has called for tenders for the construction of another bridge just 3km away from this one. Why?

It was found that the bridge awaiting inauguration is not fit for heavy vehicular traffic. A bridge is required with the capacity to carry heavy vehicles of the Payra deep sea port in Patuakhali and other establishments of the area. That is why the new bridge is to be constructed.

Before work of the first bridge began, the Payra port authorities had written to LGED asking that the bridge be constructed with the capacity to carry heavy vehicles. LGED paid no heed and began construction in 2016. Now the Payra port authorities are having the other bridge made by RHD at a cost of Tk 7.35 billion (Tk 735 crore). The first one's construction costs were Tk 1.20 billion (Tk 120 crore). And roads will also have to be made on either side of the new bridge.

Former secretary of the government and infrastructure expert Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has said that this is a double expenditure, a waste of public money. The two bridges in close proximity to each other over the river Andharmanik is an example of how the various establishments in the country take up development projects without bothering to consider the real requirements and impact.