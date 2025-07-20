Firearm licence now requires annual tax payment of Tk 500,000
The interim government has made it harder for individuals to obtain firearms for personal security by raising the income tax requirement. According to a revised policy, applicants seeking a licence for a pistol, revolver, or rifle must now provide proof of having paid at least Tk 500,000 in income tax annually for three consecutive fiscal years. For shotguns, the requirement is Tk 200,000 annually over the same period.
The Ministry of Home Affairs formally issued the new policy on 10 July after amending the existing guidelines on the issuance, renewal, and use of firearm licences. Under the previous 2016 policy, the required annual tax amount for pistols, revolvers, and rifles was Tk 300,000 over three years, and Tk 100,000 for shotguns.
According to the policy, certified freedom fighters, individuals holding constitutional positions, and retired government officers of Grade 6 or above under the national pay scale are exempt from both the licence and renewal fees for pistols, revolvers, shotguns, and rifles.
Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs said the fee hike is intended to make access to firearms more restrictive. A review of the new policy shows that the licence issuance fee for pistols and revolvers has been raised to Tk 60,000 from Tk 30,000. The fee for shotguns, rifles, and hunting guns has increased to Tk 40,000 from Tk 20,000. The renewal fee for pistols and revolvers is now Tk 20,000, up from Tk 10,000, while for shotguns and rifles it is Tk 10,000, up from Tk 5,000.
For arms dealers and repair firms, the licence fee has been doubled from Tk 20,000 to Tk 40,000. Any Bangladeshi expatriate or dual citizen seeking a firearms licence must now provide evidence of sending remittances worth Tk 1.2 million annually for three consecutive years, along with proof of income tax payment in the foreign country.
For financial institutions and banks, the licence issuance fee has been increased to Tk 50,000 from Tk 20,000. The renewal fee is now Tk 10,000, compared to the previous Tk 5,000.
For other organisations, the issuance fee has risen from Tk 50,000 to Tk 100,000. In the case of arms dealers and repairers, the fee has again been confirmed at Tk 40,000, up from Tk 20,000. The same remittance and tax proof conditions apply to expatriates and dual nationals.
Who can obtain firearms without paying tax
Some individuals in specific roles can still obtain firearms licences without needing to meet the income tax requirement. These include the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, ministers, state and deputy ministers or individuals of equivalent rank. Also exempt are mayors of city corporations and "Category A" pourashavas, as well as chairpersons of district and upazila councils, individuals holding constitutional positions, commissioned officers of the armed forces (both active and retired), and individuals who have made nationally recognised contributions in the fields of industry, literature, arts, sports, science, or research—subject to Home Ministry approval.
The policy also states that certified freedom fighters, individuals holding constitutional positions, and retired government officers of Grade 6 or above will not have to pay licence or renewal fees for pistols, revolvers, shotguns, or rifles.
However, anyone listed as an accused in a criminal case cannot obtain a firearm licence. Additionally, anyone convicted in a criminal court will not be eligible to apply for a licence within five years of completing their sentence.