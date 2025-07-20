Firearm licence now requires annual tax payment of Tk 500,000 

The interim government has made it harder for individuals to obtain firearms for personal security by raising the income tax requirement. According to a revised policy, applicants seeking a licence for a pistol, revolver, or rifle must now provide proof of having paid at least Tk 500,000 in income tax annually for three consecutive fiscal years. For shotguns, the requirement is Tk 200,000 annually over the same period.

The Ministry of Home Affairs formally issued the new policy on 10 July after amending the existing guidelines on the issuance, renewal, and use of firearm licences. Under the previous 2016 policy, the required annual tax amount for pistols, revolvers, and rifles was Tk 300,000 over three years, and Tk 100,000 for shotguns.

According to the policy, certified freedom fighters, individuals holding constitutional positions, and retired government officers of Grade 6 or above under the national pay scale are exempt from both the licence and renewal fees for pistols, revolvers, shotguns, and rifles.