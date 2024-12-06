Firearm licences of 778 former AL MPs, leaders cancelled

The interim government has revoked the licences of 778 firearms that were not returned within the stipulated time. Many of these firearms were owned by MPs of the deposed Awami League government and influential leaders of the former ruling party.

Home ministry officials say those firearms are now illegal after the cancellation of the licences. The ministry has sent letters to all district superintendents of police (SPs). At the same time, they have been instructed to file cases against the people who own these firearms. Most of them are from Dhaka, Chattogram and Pabna districts.

There have been several reports of using illegal firearms over time during the three consecutive terms of Awami League. The leaders and activists of the then ruling party would show up carrying firearms openly during different political programmes to intimidate the opponents.

There are also incidents where people claimed illegal arms as legal after using them. The police administration remained silent in most of these cases.