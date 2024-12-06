Firearm licences of 778 former AL MPs, leaders cancelled
The interim government has revoked the licences of 778 firearms that were not returned within the stipulated time. Many of these firearms were owned by MPs of the deposed Awami League government and influential leaders of the former ruling party.
Home ministry officials say those firearms are now illegal after the cancellation of the licences. The ministry has sent letters to all district superintendents of police (SPs). At the same time, they have been instructed to file cases against the people who own these firearms. Most of them are from Dhaka, Chattogram and Pabna districts.
There have been several reports of using illegal firearms over time during the three consecutive terms of Awami League. The leaders and activists of the then ruling party would show up carrying firearms openly during different political programmes to intimidate the opponents.
There are also incidents where people claimed illegal arms as legal after using them. The police administration remained silent in most of these cases.
According to the Firearms Licence Issuance, Renewal and Use Policy of 2016 a person can carry a licenced firearm only for self-protection. The firearm cannot be used for intimidation. In that case, the licence for that firearm will be revoked instantaneously.
The home ministry figures show a total of 19,594 licences were issued for firearms during the three terms of the Awami League.
The interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus assumed the office on 8 August following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. Later on 25 August, the interim government revoked all firearm licences issued by the Awami League government.
At the same time, the home ministry issued an order to return the arms which got licences in between 6 January 2009 and 5 August 2024 to relevant police stations. However, many of the owners have not returned the arms even after the stipulated time.
According to the home ministry most of these 778 firearms which lost their licences, were owned by former Awami League MPs and pro-Awami League businesspersons and influential figures. They have gone into hiding since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina left the country. Some of them went abroad and some of them went into hiding within the country. They have been sued in different cases filed across the country. This is the reason many of them failed to return the arms.
Former AL lawmaker from the Narayanganj-4 constituency, Shameem Osman and his family have eight firearms in their possession. According to the Narayanganj deputy commissioner’s (DC) office, none of those arms have been returned. The list of persons who have not returned the arms from the Osman family includes Shameem Osman, his brother Selim Osman, son Imtinan Osman Ayan and brother-in-law Tanvir Ahmmed. It has been learnt that Shameem Osman has fled to India with his relatives after 5 August. Licences of the firearms owned by the Osman family have been cancelled, said Narayanganj DC Mohammad Mahmudul Haque.
He said licences of a total of 26 firearms have been revoked in the district so far. A letter has been issued addressing the SP to lodge cases against people having these illegal arms. There hasn’t been any response yet.
This correspondent spoke to five DCs regarding the cancellation of firearm licences. It was mainly the DCs who revoked the licences.
They said most of these people who had licenced firearms had fled the country. Some of them are hiding inside the country. Some licence holders claimed their arms were looted.
The DCs say these arms are now illegal as their licence have been cancelled. Besides, the SPs have been instructed to file cases against these persons. However, the number of cases filed over this is still negligible.
Asked about this, Dhaka range DIG AKM Aolad Hossain said, “Lodging lawsuits is a continuous process. We have asked the SPs about the progress in this regard. There hasn’t been any response yet.”
No information regarding whereabouts of the owners
According to the home ministry, Dhaka district has the highest number of weapons licence cancellations. The number is 141 in Pabna, 73 in Chattogram, 66 in Jashore, 63 in Sylhet and 38 in Cox’s Bazar.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several officials of the home ministry said there is no information regarding the whereabouts of these arms and their owners. There have been no reports of recovery of these arms at the home ministry as yet. Many of the works are stalled at the moment as the police are yet to resume their activities in full swing.
Committee for return of arms
Meanwhile, the process of returning these firearms following the appeals from the owners, who had returned the arms before the deadline, has started.
The home ministry has already formed four-member committees headed by the DCs to return the firearms to their owners. The other three members of these committees are SP, a NSI (national security intelligence) representative and the additional district magistrate. These committees were formed on 28 October.
Sources in the home ministry say the firearms which are likely to be used to deteriorate the law and order would not be returned. Besides, those who are accused in criminal cases won’t get back their firearms. The committee will take the decision regarding returning the arms after reviewing the applications from the owners.
*This report appeared on the online version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu