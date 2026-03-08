Efforts underway to resolve issues in projects funded by Indian credit: Pranay Verma

The Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, has said both countries are satisfied with the progress of projects being implemented under India’s Line of Credit (LoC). However, efforts are underway to resolve problems affecting several large projects, he added.

Pranay Verma made the remarks to journalists after a courtesy meeting with finance minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Indian high commissioner said the discussion with the finance minister had been “very positive and productive”. Talks covered strengthening cooperation in the financial sector between the two countries, expanding economic relations and other issues of mutual interest.