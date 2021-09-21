BRTC buses out of order too soon, sold as scrap

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) purchased 255 air conditioned and non-air conditioned buses from South Korean company Daewoo. The buses were supposed to be in service for at least 15 years. However, within only 10 years, five of the buses have been sold as scrap. Another 30 buses are about to be sold in the same manner.

The BRTC has invited tenders to sell 153 buses including the buses from Daewoo as scrap. Sources from BRTC said they have priced the buses at Tk 200,000 to 300,000 each based on the condition. However, the real price is much lower than what they set. The concerned officials think that each of the buses will be sold at Tk 100,000 to 150,000 at the most.