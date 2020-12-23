‘BSF’ kills Bangladeshi in border amid BGB-BSF DG-level talks in Assam

A Bangladeshi man was shot to death allegedly by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on the no man’s land of the Gobrakura border in Haluaghat upazila, Mymensingh on Tuesday night, said a BGB camp commander.
Deceased Khairul Islam, 48, is from Gobrakura village of the upazila.
The latest incident is reported when a Director General (DG)-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s BSF has begun in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian State of Assam, on Tuesday.
The objective of the border talks is to discuss border-related issues, including killing of Bangladesh nationals along the borders as well as to enable better coordination between border forces of the two countries.
BGB and locals said a patrolling team of BSF from Gachhuapara in Tura district of India’s state of Meghalaya shot Khairul while he was trying to cross the border illegally around 10:00pm.
The injured man was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where he died at night.
Gobrakura BGB camp commander nayek subedar Md Umar Faruk confirmed the death of a Bangladeshi in the border.
“Our commanding officer is on the way to the spot. Details could be said upon his arrival,” he added.
Earlier, a Bangladeshi youth was killed allegedly in BSF firing on the other side of the border of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat on 16 December, the Victory Day of Bangladesh.
On Sunday, BGB director general major general Md Shafeenul Islam called on residents of frontier areas not to trespass into Indian territory.
"It is possible to bring down the number of border killings to zero through diplomatic activities, along with public awareness and economic development of the border areas' people," he said while responding about a question about border killings after inaugurating the BGB Day 2020 programmes by hoisting the force's regimental flags atop its headquarters in Dhaka