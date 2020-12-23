‘BSF’ kills Bangladeshi in border amid BGB-BSF DG-level talks in Assam

A Bangladeshi man was shot to death allegedly by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) on the no man’s land of the Gobrakura border in Haluaghat upazila, Mymensingh on Tuesday night, said a BGB camp commander.

Deceased Khairul Islam, 48, is from Gobrakura village of the upazila.

The latest incident is reported when a Director General (DG)-level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s BSF has begun in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian State of Assam, on Tuesday.

The objective of the border talks is to discuss border-related issues, including killing of Bangladesh nationals along the borders as well as to enable better coordination between border forces of the two countries.