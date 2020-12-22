Border killings can stop if people stop entering India: BGB chief

In a bid to stop border killings, Border Guard Bangladesh Director General, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam on Sunday called on residents of frontier areas not to trespass into Indian territory.

"It is possible to bring down the number of border killings to zero through diplomatic activities, along with public awareness and economic development of the border areas' people," he said while responding about a question about border killings after inaugurating the BGB Day 2020 programmes by hoisting the force's regimental flags atop its headquarters in Dhaka.

The BGB Day 2020 was being celebrated on Sunday through various programmes at its headquarters Pilkhana in Dhaka and all its battalions across the country.