BGB-BSF DG level talks on 22-26 Dec

The 51st round of director general (DG) level talks (DGLT) between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will be held from 22 to 26 December in India’s Guwahati, reports BSS.

BGB DG major general Md Shafeenul Islam will lead an 11-member Bangladesh delegation while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana will lead a 12-member delegation at the routine boarder conference, said a BGB press release Sunday.

Concerned officials from prime minister’s office (PMO), home ministry, foreign ministry and senior BGB officials will represent the Bangladesh delegation in the conference while senior officials of BSF headquarters, frontier IGs and concerned officials of the Indian home ministry and external affairs ministry will represent the BSF delegation.