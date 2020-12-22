Border killings much lower now compared to BNP’s rule, claims Information minister

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party needs to compare the number of border killings during the party’s rule with the current figure, which is much lower according to Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Also, the government is trying to bring border killings down to zero, the Minister said on Monday during a memorial meeting at National Press Club in the capital, reports news agency UNB.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) killed at least 1,185 Bangladeshis along the border between 2000 and 2019, according to Odhikar, a Bangladesh-based human rights organisation.

BNP on Monday called on the government to take steps to stop the killing of Bangladeshis by the BSF.