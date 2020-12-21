Will only India’s demands be met, but none of ours, Mirza Fakhrul asks

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that Bangladesh’s friendship with India is at an all-time high. That is reassuring. But, he asked, how will we prove our friendship with India? By meeting all of India’s demands, while none of ours will be met?

He was speaking at a press briefing held Monday afternoon at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan of the capital city.

The Bangladesh National Party leader Fakhrul said that Bangladeshis have been killed indiscriminately along the border with India by the Indian border security forces ever since independence of the country. From 1972 till date, 1,510 persons have been killed by BSF on the border. From 2008 till the present, 439 persons have been killed. He said this was a blatant violation of the UN human rights charter.