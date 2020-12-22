BGB-BSF border conference begins in Assam

A 4-day Director General (DG)-level Border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has begun in Guwahati, the capital city of Indian State of Assam, reports news agency UNB.

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam is leading the 11-member Bangladesh delegation while his counterpart BSF DG Rakesh Asthana is leading the 12-member Indian delegation.

This is for the first time in four decades that the border conference between the two border forces has been organised outside New Delhi, the capital of India.

The conference will end with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on 25 December.