BSF urges BGB to allow border fencing along Tripura border

In the wake of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) preventing the Indian authorities to carry out the border fencing works in some patches along southern Tripura, the Border Security Force (BSF) has now taken up the matter with the higher authorities of BGB, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said that the BGB personnel earlier this week had prevented the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Tripura government to erect the border fencing in the southern state’s Sabroom along the India-Bangladesh border.

A Commandant level meeting between the BSF and BGB was held on Wednesday that remained inconclusive.