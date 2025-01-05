Dismissed SI cadets demonstrate for job restoration
As many as 321 sub-inspector (SI) cadets, who were dismissed from training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda of Charghat in Rajshahi on disciplinary ground, started a sit-in programme in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, demanding the restoration of their jobs.
According to the police sources, three more trainees were released from the 40th SI Cadet Batch training at the Sarda police academy on allegations of violating discipline.
Several trainees of the 40th SI Cadet Batch, who joined the protest, said they want their job back as allegations brought against them were not true.
They further said they faced extreme discrimination through the dismissal in such a manner, and their families have now been helpless. They want immediate resolution to this situation.