Dismissed SI cadets demonstrate for job restoration

As many as 321 sub-inspector (SI) cadets, who were dismissed from training at the Bangladesh Police Academy at Sarda of Charghat in Rajshahi on disciplinary ground, started a sit-in programme in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, demanding the restoration of their jobs.

According to the police sources, three more trainees were released from the 40th SI Cadet Batch training at the Sarda police academy on allegations of violating discipline.