US: Biggest market for export, partner for aid

Donald Trump was elected as the president of the United States in 2016 with the slogan “Make America great again.” Hundreds of thousands of supporters donned red caps at his swearing-in ceremony in January 2017. However, it was revealed later that the caps were manufactured by some other countries, including Bangladesh.

The use of foreign-manufactured caps in the oath-taking event of the ‘America first’ policy campaigner, Donald Trump, drew widespread criticism. Still, Bangladesh managed to solidify its foothold further in the US market in the following years and become the third-largest garment product supplier in the country.

A statistical analysis revealed that, on average, American buyers and brands allocate around $10 out of each $100 spent on importing garments for products sourced from Bangladesh.