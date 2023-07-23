Yunus to pay Tk 125m as tax as his appeal dismissed

The Appellate Division has dismissed all three leave to appeal petitions filed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, challenging a High Court verdict that justified the validity of the income tax authority's imposition of tax on money donated to three trusts.

The Appellate Division led by the chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique rendered the decision on Sunday.

The state confirmed that the High Court’s verdict stands upheld, as the leave to appeal petitions have been dismissed.

To file the appeal petitions, Yunus has already submitted Tk 30 million, but he still needs to provide the remaining amount, approximately Tk 125 million.

Three trusts are: Dr Mohammad Yunus Trust, Yunus Family Trust and Yunus Centre Trust.