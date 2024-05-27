Cyclone Remal kills at least 10

At least 10 people died as cyclone Remal battered coastal districts of the country.

The casualties took place in Khulna, Satkhira, Barishal, Patuakhali, Bhola and Chattogram districts. Many areas were inundated due to the tidal surge brought by the cyclone.

State minister for disaster management and relief Mohibbur Rahman disclosed this information at a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Cyclone Remal made landfall at around 8:00pm on Sunday near Mongla coast and Khepupara coast. The maximum sustained wind speed within 64 kilometers (40 miles) of the cyclone center was 90 kph, which rose to 120 kph gusts or squalls. Many areas saw tidal surges and dams collapsed in several districts.

*More to follow…