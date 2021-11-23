BTRC must inform HC of steps taken to improve telco and IT services

The High Court has directed the telecoms regulator to inform it of the steps that have been taken to force the mobile phone companies provide quality services including developed network services to the users, UNB reports.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has been asked to submit a report to the court in an affidavit within 60 days.

At the same time, a rule has been issued asking why the inaction of BTRC to force mobile companies to provide quality services will not be declared illegal.