BTRC postpones shutting down unregistered news portals: Minister

Noting that the BTRC has prayed for extending the time to the HC for complying with its earlier directives, Jabbar said, "We sought lists of all registered and unregistered news portals from the ministry of information and broadcasting. Actions will be taken against the news portals according to these lists".
On 14 September, the HC ordered authorities concerned to shut down all the unregistered online news portals in the country.
A HC division bench comprising justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after holding a hearing on a supplementary plea filed in the regard.
The court asked the BTRC Chairman and Bangladesh Press Council (BPC) chairman to execute the order within seven days of getting the copy of the order.