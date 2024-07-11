Protestors reach Shahbagh breaking police barricade
Protesting students head towards Shahbagh intersection demanding quota reform at around 5:00pm after breaking the police barricade
A portion of them has taken position in front of BSMMU.
Meanwhile, a procession of Jagannath University students is heading towards Shahbagh through Matsya Bhaban.
Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, pro-Awami League student orgnaisation, have taken position near Modhur Canteen on Dhaka University campus.
Students have been launching a movement since 1 July demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs. Meanwhile, they started 'Bangla Blockade' on Sunday. They stopped the movements of vehicles taking positions at different important roads in and outside Dhaka till evening on Sunday and Monday.
After organising a mass contact programme on Tuesday, they blocked roads and rail lines yesterday, Wednesday. Capital Dhaka became isolated from the rest of the country due to their programmes. Residents in the capital had to endure intolerable sufferings as the vehicles were stuck due to blockade.
The protestors announced a blockade programme again from 3:30pm today. However, the students took time to gather in front of the central library due to rain in the afternoon. Students with processions from different halls of Dhaka University reached there. Several hundred students gathered there. They held a brief rally there.
From this rally, various slogans were chanted, "The movement cannot be stopped by threats, movements cannot be stopped by attacks." After the rally, the protesting students with processions reached Shahbagh. Movements of vehicles have been halted as several thousand students have taken positions there.
Meanwhile, alongside leaders and activists of Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit, leaders and activists of different other educational institutes of Dhaka city also gathered at Madhur Canteen. Several hundred leaders and activists have been seen there.