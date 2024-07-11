Protestors reach Shahbagh breaking police barricade

Protesting students head towards Shahbagh intersection demanding quota reform at around 5:00pm after breaking the police barricade

A portion of them has taken position in front of BSMMU.

Meanwhile, a procession of Jagannath University students is heading towards Shahbagh through Matsya Bhaban.

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, pro-Awami League student orgnaisation, have taken position near Modhur Canteen on Dhaka University campus.