Floods: Lack of coordination in distribution as remote areas receive insufficient relief

People’s sufferings mount in the 11 flood-hit eastern districts, mostly in Feni, Noakhli, Lakshimpur and Cumilla, of the country as water recedes slowly.

Flood-affected people alleged adequate reliefs are not reaching remote areas whereas people currently staying in shelters and those, who have houses near roads, have received relief items for several times.

In fact, relief materials are not reaching all the affected areas equally due to a lack of coordination in relief distribution. For this, the flood-affected people sought local administration and government assistance in relief distribution. However, local administrations said relief allocation is less for the food-affected people.

According to Socheton Nagorik Committee Convener, Lakshimpur chapter president ZM Faruqi and Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), Lakshimpur chapter president Kamal Hossain, everyone is distributing relief materials near the roads randomly, which is why relief did not reach the affected people in remote areas. They also stressed coordination of administration in relief distribution.