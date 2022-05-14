Buddha Purnima to be celebrated on Sunday

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated across the country on Sunday amid festivities after two years of Covid-induced restrictions.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into 'nirvana' at the age of 80 in 483 BC.