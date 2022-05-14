Bangladesh

Buddha Purnima to be celebrated on Sunday

UNB
Dhaka
Buddha Purnima
Buddha Purnima File Photo

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated across the country on Sunday amid festivities after two years of Covid-induced restrictions.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into 'nirvana' at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.

President Hamid said, “Buddhist civilization and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalban Bihar are its shining examples.”

He urged the members of Buddhist community to celebrate Buddha Purnima maintaining health guidelines to prevent future spread of Covid-19.

The prime minister urged all to work generously to further strengthen the practice and bond of harmony in Bangladesh.

“I hope that by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha, everyone will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country,” she said.

