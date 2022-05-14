Buddha Purnima to be celebrated on Sunday

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.
President Hamid said, “Buddhist civilization and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalban Bihar are its shining examples.”
He urged the members of Buddhist community to celebrate Buddha Purnima maintaining health guidelines to prevent future spread of Covid-19.
The prime minister urged all to work generously to further strengthen the practice and bond of harmony in Bangladesh.
“I hope that by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha, everyone will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country,” she said.