Burn treatment only in Dhaka

There are no intensive care units in some hospitals. The entire burn unit is closed down in some places. Services have been halted where there are no ward boys. Some places have only a single physician.

This is the nationwide state of treatment for patients burnt by fire, electricity or acid.

After 124 people died in the Nimtali fire back in 2010, initiative was taken to open burn units in 14 government medical college hospitals around the country. But the state of 10 of these hospitals shows that the initiative has not been a success.

It is only when there is a fire that the matter of treatment for burn patients is brought to attention. The matter came to attention again recently, following the explosion in a mosque in Talla of Narayangani. Following the incident, till Wednesday so far 31 persons burnt in the incident have died. Five are still undergoing treatment at the ICU of Sheikh Hasina Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in the capital city.