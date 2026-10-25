2 Bangladeshis executed is Saudi: Parliamentary committee questions consulate’s lapses

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought to know whether there were any lapses on the part of the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah over the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals in Mecca of Saudi Arabia.

The committee has also asked the ministry to explain what action is being taken if any negligence is found.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary committee at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that Saudi Arabia had sent a list of approximately 2,500 prisoners 14 days before the executions. The names of the two Bangladeshi nationals were on the list, but their cases were not properly identified.

The meeting also discussed the abuse of female migrant workers in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that 1–2 per cent of Bangladeshi female workers in Saudi Arabia face abuse.

The committee directed the ministry to take the necessary steps to bring such incidents down to zero. It noted that although the percentage might appear low, the actual number of abused workers was substantial.