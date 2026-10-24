Bangladesh asks Saudi Arabia 6 questions over execution of 2 citizens

Bangladesh has sent a diplomatic letter to Saudi Arabia seeking detailed information about the crimes committed by two Bangladeshi citizens executed in Mecca, how their sentences were carried out, where their bodies are now, and whether they had lawyers during their trials.

The questions were raised in a diplomatic letter sent by the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah to the Mecca branch of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 19 October.

Several senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information to Prothom Alo on Friday. They said Bangladesh’s Consul General in Jeddah, Md Sakhawat Hossain, met Farid bin Saad Al Shehri, director general of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Jeddah on 19 October. He handed over the diplomatic letter during the meeting.