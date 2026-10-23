Around 7,500 Bangladeshis in Saudi prisons; government seeks copies of death sentences against two citizens

Shahed was the 11th

Bangladeshi worker Md Shahed Ahmed was killed in an attack by the Houthi armed group at King Khalid International Airport on 10 October. His home was in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura.

The state minister said more than four million Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia, leaving them at risk of being killed or injured if war or other accidents occur there.

Over the past six months, the bodies of 11 Bangladeshis killed in conflicts in the Middle East have been brought back to the country. Shahed was the 11th, she said.

Three Bangladeshis have been killed in missile attacks in Saudi Arabia over the past month, according to the state minister. One of their bodies arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, while efforts were under way to bring the others home as soon as possible.

Shama Obaed Islam said the government did not want any more Bangladeshi citizens to lose their lives in such circumstances. She prayed for an end to the war in the Middle East and for people of all nationalities to be spared such brutal attacks.

She also said discussions were under way with Saudi Arabia on extending or renewing the visas of migrant workers stranded in Bangladesh because of the conflict in the Middle East.