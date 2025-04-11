EU, Bangladesh launch negotiation for partnership and cooperation agreement

About 25 years ago, Bangladesh had signed a cooperation agreement with the European Union (EU), which was basically about development cooperation. Now the two parties are going to sign a partnership and cooperation agreement (PCA) to elevate that cooperation to the next level.

With the goal of finalising the agreement, the first round of top level negotiations between Bangladesh and the EU kicked off at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.

Bangladesh officials informed on this matter say that following a bargain the agreement might be finalised for signing within the next one and a half years. They hope that the PCA would be finalised for signing after negotiations by June 2026.

Officials from the foreign affairs ministry say that through signing a legally binding agreement would establish a framework would for Bangladesh’s cooperative relations with the EU.