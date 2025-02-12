UN finds serious human rights violations against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh’s former government and security and intelligence services, alongside violent elements associated with the Awami League, systematically engaged in a range of serious human rights violations during the student-led protests in 2024, the UN Human Rights Office has found in a report.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released the report from Geneva today, Wednesday. The report is available in its website.

Former senior officials directly involved in handling the protests and other inside sources described how the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other senior officials directed and oversaw a series of large-scale operations, in which security and intelligence forces shot and killed protesters or arbitrarily arrested and tortured them.

The report found patterns of security forces deliberately and impermissibly killing or maiming protesters, including incidents where people were shot at point-blank range.

Drawing on testimony of senior officials and other evidence, it also found an official policy to attack and violently repress anti-government protesters and sympathisers, raising concerns as to crimes against humanity requiring urgent further criminal investigation.