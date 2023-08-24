President seeks further initiatives of KSA for Bangladeshi expatriates' welfare

Bangladesh's skilled and unskilled manpower, now, working in Saudi Arabia is contributing positively to the infrastructure and economic development of the two countries, he mentioned.



Referring to the completion of the immigration of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims in Dhaka, the President said, as a result, the pilgrims' journey as well as the Hajj performance has become more easy and comfortable.



He expressed hope that all Hajj pilgrims of the world, including Bangladeshis, will be able to perform Hajj more easily and smoothly in the days to come.



The President expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Government for its warm hospitality as royal guests during the Hajj occasion this year.



Various Islamic traditions, including the holy Haram Sharif and Masjid-e-Nawabi, are highly respected and prestigious places for the pious Muslims of Bangladesh, he added.