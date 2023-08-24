President seeks further initiatives of KSA for Bangladeshi expatriates' welfare

President Mohammed Shahabuddin sought more effective initiatives of the Saudi government for the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates, as Saudi Arabia's Minister for Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Thursday.
Welcoming the minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the President said Saudi Arabia is a close friend of Bangladesh which always maintains a very good relationship with the state, President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told the media after the meeting this afternoon.
Mentioning that Saudi Arabia plays an important role in the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, the president said Saudi Arabia is one of the export destinations for Bangladesh's workforce.
Bangladesh's skilled and unskilled manpower, now, working in Saudi Arabia is contributing positively to the infrastructure and economic development of the two countries, he mentioned.
Referring to the completion of the immigration of Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims in Dhaka, the President said, as a result, the pilgrims' journey as well as the Hajj performance has become more easy and comfortable.
He expressed hope that all Hajj pilgrims of the world, including Bangladeshis, will be able to perform Hajj more easily and smoothly in the days to come.
The President expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Government for its warm hospitality as royal guests during the Hajj occasion this year.
Various Islamic traditions, including the holy Haram Sharif and Masjid-e-Nawabi, are highly respected and prestigious places for the pious Muslims of Bangladesh, he added.
Expressing satisfaction over the Saudi government's humanitarian assistance for the sheltered Rohingya people of Myanmar in Bangladesh's territory, the President hoped that Saudi Arabia would play a stronger role in different international forums for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas.
Referring to his meeting with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Holy Hajj occasion, the President expressed hope that he would visit Bangladesh soon.
Saudi Minister Dr. Tawfig Bin Fawzan Al Rabiah said the existing bilateral ties between two brotherly Muslim countries - Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh - are getting into a new height day by day.
The visiting minister said his country attaches great importance to boosting relations with Bangladesh in various sectors, including trade and investment.
Appreciating the various development programs of Bangladesh, he congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh for being graduated to a developing nation from a less-developed country.
The Saudi minister said the Saudi government's cooperation will continue for the development of Bangladesh.
He also assured of taking more necessary initiatives so that the Bangladeshi pilgrims can perform Hajj in an easy and smooth manner.
Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan, secretaries concerned to the President, religious affairs secretary and the Saudi Arabian envoy in Dhaka were present there.