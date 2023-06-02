Turkey trip to buy elevators postponed

The 10-day trip of a six-member delegation of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) to Turkey to purchase elevators has been postponed.

At the behest of the country's president Md Shahabuddin, the PUST vice-chancellor postponed the tour which had drawn huge criticism.

The deputy director of the university's public relations and publication office, Faruk Hossain Chowdhury, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said the VC suspended the tour at the behest of the country’s president, adding their (six officials) leave applications were rejected.