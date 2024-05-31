Less attention to protecting children from tobacco

There’s a tea stall on the left, right in front of the main gate of Government Science High School in capital’s Farm Gate area. With a roof made out of discarded banners, the stall has tin fences around it. Visiting the location around 12:00 pm on Thursday, a group of people were found having tea and smoking cigarettes sitting on a bench placed on the side.

This reporter asked the tea seller, did anyone ever object to him selling cigarettes like this right in front of the school? With a snigger the man said, “Who would object? What’s the problem in selling cigarettes here?”

Not just in this makeshift tea stall, cigarettes are sold in the sizable grocery shop located exactly opposite of the school as well.

According to local government’s tobacco control implementation guidelines, selling tobacco products within 100 metres of educational institution is prohibited. Yet, cigarettes are being sold freely right outside of the boundary of this school in the capital.

In addition to sales, advertisement of tobacco products including cigarettes is also going on beside the educational institutes. The local government institutions are responsible for monitoring these. However, nobody’s paying attention to this.