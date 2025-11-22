3.3-magnitude tremor originated in Narsingdi, not Dhaka: BMD admits flaw in analysis

The mild earthquake on Saturday morning was recorded in Narsingdi, not Baipail in Savar.

Around 1:00 pm, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) initially reported the 3.3-magnitude tremor as originating from the Baipail area of Ashulia, Savar.

Later, at 4:00 pm, it corrected the origin to Palash Upazila in Narsingdi, citing an analysis error.