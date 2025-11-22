Bangladesh

3.3-magnitude tremor originated in Narsingdi, not Dhaka: BMD admits flaw in analysis

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Map of Narsingdi districtProthom Alo illustration

The mild earthquake on Saturday morning was recorded in Narsingdi, not Baipail in Savar.

Around 1:00 pm, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) initially reported the 3.3-magnitude tremor as originating from the Baipail area of Ashulia, Savar.

Later, at 4:00 pm, it corrected the origin to Palash Upazila in Narsingdi, citing an analysis error.

All other details remain the same. The quake was felt at 10:36 am and measured 3.3 on the Richter scale.

Around 3:45 pm, meteorologist Tariful Nowaz Kabir told Prothom Alo that their analysis had a minor issue. He confirmed that the mild 3.3-magnitude quake occurred at 10:36 am in Palash, Narsingdi, not in Baipail.

10 killed in Friday-earthquake

Earlier on Friday morning, a powerful tremor shook the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country. The quake claimed the lives of 10 people, including children, and left over 600 injured.

The Met Office reported the earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale.

Narsingdi suffered the highest casualties, with five deaths, while four died in Dhaka and one in Narayanganj. In panic, many people jumped from buildings during the tremor. Some buildings also tilted or developed cracks.

The epicentre of yesterday’s earthquake was Madhabdi in Narsingdi. The following day, the tremor was felt in Baipail.

