Farmers to get Tk 1.7b as incentive

As many as 1.5 million farmers will get 2 kg of rice seeds each free of cost under the incentive of Tk 820 million to increase hybrid paddy production.
Another 1.2 million farmers will enjoy Tk 730 million in incentive in bid to boost production of high-yield paddy. A farmer will receive 5 kg of rice seeds, 10 kg of DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertilisers and 10 kg of MOP (muriate of potash) fertiliser to cultivate paddy on a bigha of land.
An incentive of Tk 150 million will be given to facilitate paddy harvesting. As many as 110 blocks will be set up in 61 districts. Each block will set up on a 50-acre of land at a cost of Tk 1.37 million.
This incentive is being provided from the agriculture rehabilitation support sector in the regular budget of the agriculture ministry.
The incentive disbursement is underway at grassroots and 50 per cent of it has already been given.