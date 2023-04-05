Govt steps in to help Bangabazar traders to recover

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the government will assist the Bangabazar traders as much as possible after estimating the damages caused by Tuesday’s fire, reports UNB.

“I’ve already assured that we will help them as much as we can. We’ll assess who incurred how much loss,” she said addressing an event at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

The event was arranged to receive Tk 3.16 billion as first and second installments of the loan provided by the government for construction of Padma Bridge.