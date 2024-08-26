India opens all 109 gates of Farakka Barrage
The authorities have opened all 109 sluice and spillway gates of Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district in the Indian state of West Bengal as the water level in the Ganges river in Bihar has increased abnormally.
A government source confirmed this to this correspondent that the water level has crossed the danger level of 72 feet. The water was flowing at 76 feet, the source added.
However, it is uncertain whether this opening of Farakka gates would create any flood like situation in the downstream areas since the water is being released in a controlled way.
The source in the Indian government told Prothom Alo Monday, “The meaning of controlled release here is that the gates have not been opened at equal height. Some of the gates have been opened at 10-12 feet height and some of them at 3-4 feet. As a result, water is not being released equally through all the gates.”
This was done keeping in mind so that no flood-like situation appears anywhere, the source stated.
India opened the gates on 24 August to release the Ganges water but no significant changes in the water level in the related rivers have been reported in the last two days, the source added.
To prove the point, the source said, “Had the water level risen, Farakka Block at the north of Murshidabad and parts of Samserganj Block would have washed away before the rise in water level in Padma River. But that did not happen in the last two days.”
The water level has not risen in the two downstream districts of Farakka Barrage due to releasing water in such a controlled manner, the source reiterated.
However, a note of caution has also been issued saying that it cannot be said in advance about what would happen in the coming days if water level continues to rise in the Ganges River in Bihar.
The water levels have not risen in the feeder canals through which water released through Farakka Barrage reaches South Bengal and Kolkata via Bhagirathi River and other areas of Murshidabad.
Speaking about this, Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer at Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, “Any rise in the water levels was not seen at the points through which water enters into Bangladesh from Farakka Barrage. But the water level could rise in the rivers in Khulna and Barishal due to an increase in rainfall, the weather forecast said.”