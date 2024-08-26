India opens all 109 gates of Farakka Barrage

The authorities have opened all 109 sluice and spillway gates of Farakka Barrage in Murshidabad district in the Indian state of West Bengal as the water level in the Ganges river in Bihar has increased abnormally.

A government source confirmed this to this correspondent that the water level has crossed the danger level of 72 feet. The water was flowing at 76 feet, the source added.

However, it is uncertain whether this opening of Farakka gates would create any flood like situation in the downstream areas since the water is being released in a controlled way.