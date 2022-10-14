Gazipur filling station fire: One succumbs to burn injuries

Three firefighting units brought the blaze under control around 8:00pm, said Iqbal Hossain, senior station officer of Tongi Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The seven people who sustained burn injuries in the fire were all standing nearby. They were rushed to Tahirunnesa Memorial Medical College Hospital (TMMCH).

Mainul Islam, a resident doctor at TMMCH, said that five of the injured were shifted to DMCH in critical condition.

The other injured undergoing treatment at the DMCH are Al Amin (25), Anwar (30), Sirajul Islam (28) and Parvez (33).