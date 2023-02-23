Fulpori and father exhausted travelling back and forth

At 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, rickshaw-van driver Ataur Rahman entered the room of a law department teacher. Ataur Rahman is the father of Fulpori, the student who was tortured by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at the Islamic University in Kushtia.

Ataur stood up as he heard the door open. He said he hadn't sleep at night. The trip once again to the campus had exhausted him and he was taking a bit of rest.

In the room opposite, Fulpori was sitting across the table from five of the accused including BCL leader Sanjida Chowdhury alias Antara and Tabassum. This was the room of Reba Mondol, convener of the inquiry committee formed by the university. Members of the inquiry committee were present too.