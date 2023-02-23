Fulpori and father exhausted travelling back and forth

Meanwhile, Fulpori's father described the arduous journey from home to the university campus. He said they travelled by rickshaw van for 30km from home to Charsadipur. Then it took them an hour to cross the river Padma by boat. From the ferry ghat they took a 15km ride by easy-bike to Alauddin Nagar. From there, they went for a further 10km by another easy-bike to Chourhash intersection in Kushtia town. From there, a 25km bus ride brought them to the campus.
The entire journey took about four hours. It takes another four hours to return home. Over the past five days he has come thrice with his daughter from home to the campus. It costs him around Tk 600 each day. This travelling back and forth has exhausted him and his daughter. Just on one day's notice they receive a phone call, telling them to come the next day.
Ataur Rahman said, "The administration could have provided security and kept her here. I cannot run the family if I don't work for a day. I am not being able to work. But I am taking this trouble for the same of justice. My daughter was tortured and we come to ensure justice."
Speaking about this tiring and long journey back and forth, Fulpori said, "I feel tired and unwell. I am all right, not good, not bad. I will come for as many times needed to get justice. I want all the students to be able to study in peace at this campus."
When asked about the matter, former caretaker government advisor Rasheda K Choudhury told Prothom Alo, since the complaint has been accepted, there shouldn't be a delay. The complainant's time is being spent and it is exhausting. There is the expenditure too. There is also mental suffering. That is why this crime should be speedily dealt with, she added.
On Wednesday, five of the accused including the BCL leaders were brought before Fulpori. They were in the room of professor Reba Mondol, head of inquiry committee formed by the university administration, from 2:50 pm till 3:50 pm. The other members of the inquiry committee were present there too. Fulpori's father Ataur Rahman was in another room.
Earlier, at 12:00 noon, Fulpori Khatun had arrived at the campus from her home in Pabna. She first spoke with the committee formed by the hall provost. She was then taken to Reba Mondal's room.
Ataur Rahman entered the room with his daughter. A few minutes later, the five accused, including university Chhatra League president Sanjida Chowdhury, also entered the room.
About one hour later, at 3:50 pm, Fulpori first emerged from the room. She told the newspersons there, "The ma'ams and sirs wanted to know about the incident. I told them and also identified the accused."
When asked if the accused had said anything at the time, Fulpori replied, "Yes, they did. They said, 'Fulpori, don't do this to me. I beg your forgiveness.' Antara (Sanjida) apu was the one making this request. I was firm about what had happened to me."
Fulpori told them, "I came to the campus just four or five days earlier, but you didn't bother about me. I do not want to talk to you about this matter. Whatever action the administration takes is correct."
When asked if she felt scared seeing the five of them together, Fulpori replied, "Not a bit. I was not scared. In fact, they were the ones almost in tears."
While Fulpori was talking, the five of the accused slipped out of the room in a hurry. Sanjida climbed into a car with a friend and left. She had remained silent and did not reply to the questions of the journalists.
The others left the place rapidly too. The members of the inquiry committee, including Reba Mondol, also left the place speedily by car.
First year student of the finance department, Fulpori Khatun, had brought about allegations of being tortured on 12 February night at the university's Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall's 'gono room' for four and a half hours.
According to the victim, the university unit BCL president Sanjida Chowdhury had led the torture carried out by her followers. Fulpori had been stripped and filmed, abused verbally and threated to be killed if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
Fulpori submitted a written complaint in this regard to the university proctor, hall provost and student counselor. When a writ was filed in this regard, the High Court issued several directives and ordered university authorities to form an inquiry committee to look into the matter.