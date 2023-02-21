I’ll keep on protesting: Fulpori

Monday 6:25pm. Coming out of the Islamic University faculty building, Fulpori got into a car with the probe committee members. A journalist asked her, “What would you do if what’s happened to you is repeated with someone else at the university in future?”

Fulpori replied, “I hope no such incident happens at the university in future. In case it does I will always stand my ground and keep on protesting.''

The car then went inside the Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, where Fulpori Khatun had been tortured by Chhatra League leaders and activists.

Earlier on Saturday from 4:15 to 6:15pm, members of the inquiry committee formed under High Court order by Kushtia deputy commissioner Mohammad Saidul Islam, talked to Fulpori at the office of proctor Shahadat Hossain.

The probe committee formed Sunday night, consists of Kushtia additional district magistrate ANM Abujar Gifari, senior judicial magistrate Mahmuda Sultana and assistant professor at the accounting and information system department as well as assistant proctor at the Islamic University Shahbub Alam.

Fulpori alleged being held captive and tortured inside the ‘gono room’ of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall of Islamic University for four and a half hours on 12 February night.