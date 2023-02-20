Accused Sanjida makes 'no comment' over torturing IU student

Two female leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), who allegedly tortured Fulpori Khatun, a first-year female student of Islamic University (IU) at Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall, appeared before the probe body-- formed to investigate the incident -- on Monday.

Both the accused -- Sanjida Chowdhury, university unit BCL vice-president and Tabassum, another BCL leader -- talked to the journalists after giving their statements separately to the university's probe body, headed by professor Reba Mandal.