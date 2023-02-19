IU incident wouldn't be happened if there was guideline to prevent bullying: HC

The High Court on Sunday commented that if there were guidelines to prevent bullying and ragging in the educational institutions, then the harassment at Islamic University (IU) couldn't be carried out.

A HC bench comprising justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil made the comment while conducting a hearing on a draft guideline submitted for the fifth time to prevent bullying. The court set 8 May for the next hearing to know the progress of it.