Will we get justice? asks Fulpori’s mother

The mother of Fulpori Khatun, who was tortured by the Chhatra League leaders at Islamic University (IU), Taslima Khatun, has asked, “Will we get justice?”

“Why did they do it with my daughter? My daughter was very frightened. She never said anything wrong. They wanted to kill my daughter,” Taslima Khatun said when these two correspondents visited her home in Shibpur village in Pabna’s Atghoria upazila on Sunday.

It was a home with corrugated-iron sheet roof and jute-stick fences on all four sides. During the visit, these two correspondents met Fulpori Khatun’s mother and two brothers, but Fulpori Khatun accompanied by his father Ataur Rahman went to Pabna town at that time.