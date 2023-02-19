I have told the committee everything, says victim

After emerging from speaking to the inquiry committee, Fulpori spoke to the newsmen there. She said, "I told the inquiry committee everything that happened to me. They listened to me very attentively." She said, "I hope that I will get justice for the wrongdoing against me. I feel insecure on the campus. I will come again in interests of the inquiry."

Fulpori has complained that she had been detained in the 'gono room' of Islamic University's Deshratna Sheikh Hall for four and a half hours and tortured on 12 February night. She said she had been tortured by the university Chhatra League vice president Sanjida Chowdhury and her followers. She had been stripped and filmed, verbally abused and threatened with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The student on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the university proctor, the hall provost and the student counselor.

Regarding the incident, earlier a writ petition was filed with the High Court.

A High Court bench of justice JBM Hasan and justice Razik-Al-Jalil at a primary hearing of the writ passed a ruling along with directives.

Alongside forming a three-member committee to probe the matter, the High Court directed the university authorities to take measures so that the accused Sanjida Chowdhury and Tabassum do not stay on the campus while the investigation is ongoing.

The court, however, said the committee could summon them in interests of the inquiry. The Chhatra League leader Sanjida Chowdhury and her associate Tabassum Islam on Thursday evening left the campus.