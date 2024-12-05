Mission to be set up in New Zealand, gazette declaring Kazi Nazrul as ‘national poet’ to be issued
Interim government has approved a proposal of setting up a Bangladesh high commission in New Zealand’s capital Wellington.
In a meeting of the advisory council of the government, it has also been decided to issue a gazette notification declaring rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam as the ‘national poet’ of Bangladesh.
The decisions were taken at the meeting of advisers at the office of chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus today, Thursday, said the cabinet division after the meeting chaired by Mohammad Yunus.
The cabinet division said New Zealand is one of the most prosperous countries of the south-west pacific region in terms of political stability and good governance. The country is ranked 16th in the human development index and 32nd in the global competitiveness index.
The purchasing power of the people of New Zealand is high. Therefore, New Zealand can be a potential market for Bangladeshi products. About 10,000 Bangladeshis live in New Zealand and around 1,000 Bangladeshi students are studying in various universities in New Zealand.
As New Zealand is an Island country, it becomes difficult to ensure proper services to the Bangladeshis living in the country from Australia. As a result, expatriates of New Zealand have to face many difficulties including huge spending in availing consular facilities going to Australia.
The cabinet division said setting up a high commission in Wellington would facilitate consular services to Bangladeshis living in New Zealand.
A total of 72 countries including India and Pakistan currently have diplomatic missions in New Zealand.
The cabinet division said that it would be a timely decision to set up a full-fledged mission in Wellington considering the multidimensional interests of Bangladesh, including political, strategic, commercial, economic, education and expatriate welfare.
All expenses in this regard will be met in the next fiscal year (2025-26), the cabinet division added.