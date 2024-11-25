Jatiya Nagorik Committee rejects new election commission

A draft of that law has been prepared, but the process might no longer proceed since the search committee has been formed, as well as reform to that law becomes invalid for now following the formation of the election commission, the Committee said.

Jatiya Nagorik Committee strongly condemned and protested the formation of the election commission. This government is not upholding the aspirations of the people completely in the post-mass uprising period. The president of the fascist government is still in office and no appointment by him can be legal. The interim government disgraced the July student-people mass uprising by the formation of the election commission under the draconian laws of the Awami League government.