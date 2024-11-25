Jatiya Nagorik Committee rejects new election commission
Jatiya Nagorik Committee rejected the new election commission formed under the laws formulated during the ousted Awami League government.
“The interim government has bent to the pressure of the political parties and was forced to form the election commission and that is a betrayal to the spirit of the mass uprising,” Jatiya Nagorik Committee said.
Samantha Sharmin, spokesperson of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said this while reading out a written statement at a press conference in the capital on Sunday. Jatiya Nagorik Committee organised the press conference protesting the formation of the election commission before carrying out reform to the electoral system.
Samantha Sharmin said, “Then illegal and fascist Awami League government formulated ‘the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022’ to form the election commission, which BNP and other political parties rejected. Surprisingly, we saw the incumbent government formed the search committee for election commission under that law, but it would have been rational to repeal that law after the July student-people mass uprising.”
A draft of that law has been prepared, but the process might no longer proceed since the search committee has been formed, as well as reform to that law becomes invalid for now following the formation of the election commission, the Committee said.
Jatiya Nagorik Committee strongly condemned and protested the formation of the election commission. This government is not upholding the aspirations of the people completely in the post-mass uprising period. The president of the fascist government is still in office and no appointment by him can be legal. The interim government disgraced the July student-people mass uprising by the formation of the election commission under the draconian laws of the Awami League government.