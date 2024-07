The prescheduled rally of governing Bangladesh Awami League in front of the Shah Ali Plaza in Mirpur-10 was thwarted as the quota protesters chased out the pro-government activists from the rally ground Thursday.

The Awami League leaders and activists started thronging at the rally ground from 10:00 am. The rally started at 10:30 am.

The pro-government activists were chanting various slogans demeaning the quota protesters.