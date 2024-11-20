What needs to be done to visit St Martin’s Island

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has formed a joint committee to regulate tourists and authorised vessels in Saint Martin’s Island.

The tourists will have to abide by a set of rules and follow a registration process for visiting Saint Martin’s Island. The newly formed joint committee will look after the entire process.

The committee was formed as per the order of senior assistant secretary of the ministry Sabrina Rahman on Tuesday. The upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar and Teknaf upazila has been made the convener of the committee and deputy director of the Department of Environment in Cox’s Bazar has been made the member secretary of the committee.

Representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Bangladesh Tourism Board in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh Coast Guard and the Tourist Police in Cox’s Bazar will be the members of the committee.