49pc people somewhat satisfied, 5pc extremely satisfied with interim govt

More than half of the people in the country are satisfied with the way the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus is running the country. A large segment of people said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, while another significant portion expressed dissatisfaction.

These views emerged from a survey conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out by the private research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited.

The Awami League government was toppled on 5 August last year following the July mass uprising. Three days later, on 8 August, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus took office.

The government has now been in place for a little over 15 months. In the survey, respondents were asked: How satisfied are you with the way the post–July mass uprising interim government is running the country?