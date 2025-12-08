Prothom Alo survey
49pc people somewhat satisfied, 5pc extremely satisfied with interim govt
More than half of the people in the country are satisfied with the way the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus is running the country. A large segment of people said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, while another significant portion expressed dissatisfaction.
These views emerged from a survey conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out by the private research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited.
The Awami League government was toppled on 5 August last year following the July mass uprising. Three days later, on 8 August, the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus took office.
The government has now been in place for a little over 15 months. In the survey, respondents were asked: How satisfied are you with the way the post–July mass uprising interim government is running the country?
In response, the largest share—49.3 per cent—said they were somewhat satisfied. Another 5.2 per cent said they were very satisfied. Combined, the proportion of people expressing satisfaction stands at about 54.5 per cent.
A notable 23 per cent said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.
Somewhat dissatisfied respondents accounted for 18.9 per cent, while 3.6 per cent said they were very dissatisfied. Together, dissatisfaction amounts to around 22.5 per cent.
The survey also found that the largest number of respondents believe the government has performed best in ensuring freedom of expression and in maintaining religious peace and harmony. On the other hand, the government is seen as most unsuccessful in creating employment opportunities and curbing corruption.
Prothom Alo has conducted surveys at various times through different research institutions to understand public opinion on the country’s socio-economic conditions. For this round, Keymakers Consulting Limited—an organisation professionally engaged in research and consulting—conducted the survey titled “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Key Socio-Political Issues.”
The survey captured public opinions on the interim government’s successes and failures, reforms, people’s financial conditions after the mass uprising, control of commodity prices, optimism about the country’s economic and social situation, religious peace and harmony, the influence of religion-based political parties; the mass uprising, law and order, and the role of the army in the next election; the 13th national election, interest in voting, the chances of political parties winning, the impact of the mass uprising on the election, who is likely to become prime minister, and expectations from the next government.
Opinions were collected from 1,342 adults (aged 18–55) from five urban areas and five rural or semi-urban areas across the country. Among them, 674 were men and 668 were women. Participants came from various income groups, social classes, and professions. Data were collected between 21 and 28 October.
The survey organisation stated that this is an opinion survey. While it is nationally representative, it does not specifically represent any particular electoral constituency. The sample reflects individuals who can read online or print newspapers and are likely to vote in the next election. The survey’s confidence level is 99 per cent.
Government performance and failure in 11 areas
Respondents were asked how successful or unsuccessful they believe the interim government has been in 11 specified areas.
In six areas, 50 per cent or more respondents described the government as successful. These areas are: ensuring freedom of expression; maintaining an environment of religious peace and harmony; prosecuting repression and persecution during the previous Awami League government; prosecuting individuals and institutions involved in looting and corruption under the previous government; creating an environment for free and fair elections and credible voting; and ensuring women’s freedom of movement and security.
In five areas, more than 50 per cent of respondents said the government has failed. These are: creating employment opportunities; combating corruption; bringing back money laundered abroad during the previous Awami League government; controlling the law and order situation; and controlling commodity prices.
The survey also asked how satisfied respondents were with the government’s efforts to protect the environment and address the climate crisis. A little over 51 per cent expressed satisfaction, 15 per cent expressed dissatisfaction, and the remaining 33 per cent said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.