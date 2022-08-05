Youth will elevate country's status following Sheikh Kamal’s ideals: PM

The premier expressed this optimism while distributing Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award-2022 at a ceremony in city’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Friday, organised to mark the 73rd birth anniversary of Freedom Fighter Shaheed captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

She joined the ceremony as chief guest virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.

Sheikh Hasina said, "We can improve the status of Bangladesh further not only at home but also at the international level by developing our talent and thinking, I want our sons and daughters to work in the same way."